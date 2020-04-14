Ramayan's Dipika Chikhalia Calls Lockdown 'Agniparisksha', Says 'Don't Cross Laxman Rekha'

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi announced an extension of the coronavirus lockdown till May 3. Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhalia shared a video message to urge her fans and followers to follow the lockdown and remain indoors. Her video talked about the 'Laxman Rekha' of lockdown that the people should not cross.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayan' Fame Sunil Lahri Aka Lakshman's Rare Photo Wins Internet, See Pic

Dipika Chikhalia's message

Dipika shared a video on her Instagram account where she referred to the speech by the Prime Minister. She talked about how people are still not taking the lockdown seriously and we must stop doing out for no reason. She added that if people follow the lockdown, the danger of coronavirus will subside.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayan': Netizens Become Fans Of Kumbakaran, Share Memes But Also Feel Bad For Him

Dipika pointed out that since the lockdown was extended, we can understand that there were mistakes made on the side of the public. She stressed on the 7 points that PM talked about. She referred to the front-liners like doctors and police 'warriors'. She urged her fans to not cross the 'Laxman Rekha' and that it will help the country to go through the 'Agni Pariksha'. Captioning the post, Dipika Chikhalia wrote, "Agni Pariksha .... let's not cross the Laxman Rekha."

ALSO READ | 'Ramayan' Actor Arvind Trivedi Aka Raavan Gets Emotional Watching Sita Apaharan Scene

The impact on people after the re-runs of Ramayan and Mahabharat have been large. They are entertaining themselves with the episodes daily. Now that there has been an extension of lockdown till May 3, more and more shows from the olden days of TV have started with re-runs. These include Shrimaan Shrimati, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan and Buniyaad on DD channels.

ALSO READ | This Rare Ramayan Cast Picture Will Take You On A Trip Down Memory Lane

Source: Dipika Chikhalia Instagram

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Makes Fun Of His Batting Technique With Cheeky 'Angad Meme' From Ramayana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.