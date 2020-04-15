Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Reacts To Hilarious Memes On Laxman By Twitterati

Ever since Prasar Bharti decided to bring back two of its highly-lauded mythological shows, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat on DD National amid the COVId-19 lockdown, both shows have been trending on social media. Within a week from its rerun, Ramayan managed to garner a massive viewership in millions, breaking several TRP records. Therefore, a lot of portals have been reaching out to the lead cast of the show for getting their reaction on several things regarding the show or their characters.

Lately, Twitterati has been obsessing over Lord Laxman's character from the show, played by Sunil Lahri. A lot of users have been in awe of the character for his good looks, witty dialogues, and on-screen anger, leading to Twitter being flooded with several hilarious memes on Laxman's character from Ramayan. Recently, Sunil Lahri gave his reaction to all the memes in an interview with an online portal.

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reacted to Twitterati's obsession with Laxman's character for memes

Sunil Lahri, known for his impeccable performance as Lord Laxman in Ramayan, was interviewed by an online portal. During his interview, Lahri was asked about his reaction to all the memes surfacing on social media on Laxman's character. The actor replied that he has seen several memes that a lot of people have sent him including his brother’s children.

He further stated that he likes them and enjoys them oo because people tell him that he is popular and that's why they make these memes. He concluded his statement by saying that he feels honoured to be part of all the memes.

Check out some of the memes on Ramayan's Laxman below:

