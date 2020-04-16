Lakshman's Reply To Parshuram From 'Ramayana' Turns Meme Favourite; Check Out More Memes

The re telecast of epic Ramayan and Mahabharata amid lockdown has brought back the memories of the golden days of DD when everybody used to sit together and watch the shows. While the show has broken viewership records, it has also inspired netizens to create hilarious memes from the characters of Lakshaman whom netizens have been calling a relatable character even in today's times. Lakshaman was the brother of the Hindu God Rama and so deep was his love for him that he would have laid down his life for Rama.

As mentioned in the epic and portrayed on television, Lakshman was very respectful, possessive and protective about his brother Rama and his honour. In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, the character has been portrayed by Sunil Lahri who in a recent interview with a media portal said that he enjoys and likes the memes on Laksham that are going viral these days. Check out the memes that have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Laksham memes from Ramayan

Lakshman's reply to Parshuram turns meme favourite

I know you were waiting for meme from #Ramayan this. Here's the savage Laxman with no chill against Parshuram in their samwad. #RamayanOnDDNational #RamayanaParMahabharat pic.twitter.com/XACrdzfizW — The Meme Jedi (@TheMemeJedi1) March 31, 2020

Lakshman roasts better than anyone

#Ramayan #RamayanOnDDNational

Admit it or die....

Laxman have better roasting skill than you♥️ pic.twitter.com/9nNvPRLOPd — Aman Upadhyay (@AmanUpa59504263) March 29, 2020

A message from Laksham related to the 'stay home stay safe amid Coronavirus pandemic lockdown'

When Laksham had to eat the fruits given by Shabari, netizens related his expression to the times when someone is awkward or is made to eat something against their will

That moment when mom force you to eat karela sabji 😜😂#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/l2Jj6lOdHY — Diya Desai (@Mujhebolnedoo) April 5, 2020

Other memes on Lakshman's character

