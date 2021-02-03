Ramin Bahrani to adapt Adiga's 'Amnesty', teams up with 'The White Tiger' producer

After directing an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's popular novel The White Tiger for Netflix, director Ramin Bahrani is all set for his next film on the author's 2020 book Amnesty. According to Variety, the director is all set to adapt, direct, and bankroll the film adaptation for Netflix. Bahrani will be collaborating with his lead creative producer Bahareh Azimi for the upcoming project.

Ramin Bahrani to make his next for Netflix

Bahrani and Azimi both were the producers of Netflix’s latest film The White Tiger that comprised an ensemble star cast including Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav. Speaking about the upcoming project, the actor in a press statement and said,

"I am thrilled to adapt Aravind's great new novel, Amnesty. And very grateful to partner with Netflix and my lead creative producer Bahareh Azimi once again. This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago. I can't wait to bring it to the screen."

Set in Australia, the story of the next film will revolve around Danny, an undocumented immigrant who cleans houses. The thriller's plot is set in motion when Danny realises that he has information about the murder of one of his employers.

The description of the film shared by Bahrani read, “Over the course of one tense summer day, Danny plays a cat-and-mouse game with the man he suspects to be the murderer. But if he speaks up, he will be deported. He is in a moral crisis -- what are the obligations of a man who has no rights in this world.”

The White Tiger has been receiving a terrific response from the people for its amazing storyline and a gripping performance by the actors. The White Tiger is a story that revolves around a young man named Balram who dreams about a better life but is stuck in societal expectations and caste-based differences around him. He has been conditioned to serve his master and be loyal to him always. Balram, who is born in Laxmangarh, always wanted to study and become rich enough to improve his quality of life. But soon father passes away and Balram and his family are drowning in debt.

