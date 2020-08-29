Artist's Edit Of Man's Image With Newborn In 'Baahubali Style' Leaves Netizens Spellbound

Artist, caricaturist, and an animator with Twitter username Karan Acharya’s recent edit of a picture of a man with his newborn baby into a ‘Baahubali style’ image has taken the internet by storm. What is leaving thousands of internet users spellbound is the artist’s perfect conversion of the man in a blue shirt with a baby wrapped in a white-coloured cloth to him being shirtless in the middle of the sea with the baby. Completely adhering to the theme of 2015 movie Baahubali, Acharya posted the screenshot of both original image and his edit with man’s request. The single post itself garnered 3.6k retweets and comments and 48.2k likes.

Netizens left awestruck

Acharya has taken several requests by people and has been editing the images accordingly leaving netizens awestruck. His recent Baahubali edit was also one of them that garnered only praises from the internet users. With more and more people asking the artists to edit an image from them. From a child in the uniform of BSF engineer to a baby in the avatar of Lord Durga, the artist’s unique creations are worth admiration.

The art is great but people have unusual requests 😂😅 https://t.co/1e90OWJQJn — poornima OG (@teflon_popcorn) August 28, 2020

Wowww....can you help me out ..??? https://t.co/US3XpjQw3e — Jigna Rajput (@jigzziiee) August 28, 2020

More edits from the artist:

