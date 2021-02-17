'KGF Chapter 2' Sees Addition Of US Wrestler Willie Mack To Its Fans Base; See Tweet

Fans of the KGF franchise are patiently waiting for the release of KGF: Chapter 2 in the month of July. Now, just a few months ahead of the film’s release, the franchise has seen the addition of US pro Wrestler Willie Mack in its fan base. Taking to Twitter, the US wrestler recently expressed his admiration towards the teaser of the movie.

Sharing a short clip from KGF: Chapter 2’s teaser, Willie Mack wrote that he cannot wait to watch the film. As soon as the post surfaced on the micro-blogging application, fans were mind-blown to know that the film is being appreciated internationally. Check out the tweet posted by Willie Mack below:

Upon learning the US Wrestler’s keen interest in the film, many Twitter users were ‘pleasantly surprised’. A few of them also suggested the wrestler with other Tollywood movies to add to his movie list including the Baahubali franchise and Saaho. Another user wrote, “Kgf craze is on international level!!!.....thank you very much for praising our Indian cinema!” Fans also flooded the comment section of the tweet with Yash’s still from KGF: Chapter 1, hailing him as the ‘BOSS’. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Wow this was a pleasant surprise , glad you liked the movie @Willie_Mack



Waiting for #KGFChapter2 as well 🙌 — Godwin (@GodwinPaul_24) February 15, 2021

Do watch Bahubali 1 and 2 as well if you like Indian cinema — Kashish (@kashish_chopra) February 15, 2021

Yes so good. And Saaho!!! — Willie Mack {JRB} (@Willie_Mack) February 15, 2021

Kgf craze is on international level!!!.....thank you very much for praising our indian cinema! 🙏 — Abhishek Jairam (@AbhishekJairam1) February 15, 2021

It was back in the month of January when makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the film’s teaser. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveen Tandon in pivotal roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this Kannada-language period action film is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films. The second instalment of the two-part series will unveil how Yash frees all the slaves from the heinous reigning empire of malicious people who keeps them trapped.

In the upcoming chapter, fans will see the addition of new characters. After the assassination of Garuda, who was the main antagonist in the first movie, now fans are eagerly waiting to know who will Rocky (Played by Yash) face next. What happens to the gold smugglers and their empire, what happens to Rocky’ quest of becoming the richest person in the whole world, how will Rocky emerge victoriously, are questions that fans desperately seek to know.

