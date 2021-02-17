What Happened To Raghavendra Rajkumar? Find Out Why The Kannada Actor Is Hospitalized

Popular film actor Rajkumar's son, Raghavendra Rajkumar was recently hospitalized. Raghavendra Rajkumar's health made headlines back in 2013 as well when he was admitted to a hospital in Singapore due to a stroke. Here is everything you need to know about his current health status and more.

What happened to Raghavendra Rajkumar?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the Nanjundi Kalyana actor was hospitalized in a private medical facility on February 16, after he complained of mild palpitations. The actor was filming for his upcoming movie titled Belaku when he complained of tiredness and restlessness and was immediately rushed to the hospital from the shooting location. Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, where the actor is currently undergoing treatment mentioned that the actor is stable.

The statement by the hospital stated that film star Raghavendra Rajkumar has been admitted to Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwantpur with mild palpitations on the evening of February 16. It further read that he is admitted for observation and is currently stable. Brothers of the Chiranjeevi Sudhakar actor, Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar reportedly visited him at the medical facility, and Raghavendra's son Vinay also stated in a press meet that his father is doing fine and that there is no need to panic. He further added that it is expected he will be discharged today. Raghavendra Rajkumar's age is 55 currently and the actor suffered a major stroke seven years ago in 2013 and remained out of the limelight owing to his ill health. He did make a comeback in the year 2019 with a movie titled Ammane Mane, which was well-received by critics and fans alike and he will soon be seen in Pogaru as well.

Raghavendra Rajkumar's movies

Raghavendra Rajkumar started his career in 1988 as a lead actor in Chiranjeevi Sudhakar before appearing in the hugely successful 1989 film Nanjundi Kalyana. He has since produced three films under Sri Vajreshwari Combines. His popular films include Pakkadmane Hudugi, Navibbaru Namagibbaru, Ibbara Naduve Muddina Aata, Shivaranjani among others. Raghavendra will soon be seen in Pogaru as well as Aadisidaatha.

Image Credits: Raghavendra Rajkumar Instagram Account

