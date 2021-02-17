AR Rahman Teased Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan' Song Ahead Of Its Release

On the occasion of Tamil superstar Sivakarthikeyan's birthday today, musical maestro AR Rahman's single from his highly-anticipated film Ayalaan has been released by the makers. Ahead of the song's release, soon after Sivakarthikeyan shared the news on his Twitter handle, Rahman teased the song's release by asking fans whether they want "slow beats or fast ones". Now, earlier today, the much-awaited song from Ayalaan was dropped across several music streaming platforms.

Sivakarthikeyan's movie 'Ayalaan's' song 'Vera Level Sago' released!

On February 16, 2021, Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan announced the release of his upcoming film Ayalaan's first single, Vera Level Sago. The Tamil song not only marks the release of the R. Ravikumar directorial's first single but it also marks AR Rahman and Sivakarthikeyan's first-ever collaboration. In addition to composing the music of Vera Level Sago, the Academy Award winner has also sung it and co-written its lyrics along with lyricist Vivek. As February 17, 2021, marks the 36th birthday of the Namma Veettu Pillai actor, the AR Rahman musical has been released today as a birthday gift to Sivakarthikeyan and a treat to his fans.

Yesterday, ahead of dropping the song on music streaming platforms, the Mozart of Madras teased its release to hike fans' excitement about the song on his Twitter handle. After Sivakarthikeyan revealed that Vera Level Sago will be dropped today at 11:03 am in an announcement tweet, Rahman retweeted it and wrote, "Listeners ..do you want slow beats or fast ones? ..or it doesn’t matter".

Check out his tweet below:

Listeners ..do you want slow beats or fast ones? ..or it doesn’t matter 😊 https://t.co/k0ZtYN0kF7 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 16, 2021

With Vera Level Sago, the makers pay a tribute to common people, who choose to side with right over wrong. The lyrics of the upbeat track recognise netizens' deeds that contribute towards building a better world and a better future. Click here to listen to Vera Level Sago song.

About 'Ayalaan'

Alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Ayalaan's cast also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar in pivotal roles. The sci-fi film has director R. Ravikumar at its helm while it is bankrolled by 24AM Studios and KJR Studios. As of yet, Ayalaan's release date has been kept under wraps by the makers.

