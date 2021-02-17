'Yeh Ishq Haaye' Fame Taanvi Thakker Posts Haldi Pics With Aditya, Says 'forever Begins'

Yeh Ishq Haaye fame Taanvi Thakker's wedding festivities with Aditya Kapadia had kick-started a few days ago. On Wednesday morning, she took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos from her Haldi ceremony. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Forever begins now". Taanvi pulled off a yellow two-piece with frills all over. She opted for floral jewellery and left her hair open. In one of the photos, the duo smiled away to glory with their family members. In another post, the bride-to-be posed with her girl gang which included Vahbiz Dorabjee, and several others. Taanvi Thakker went on to flaunt her Mehendi and posed with her mother and siblings.

Inside Taanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia's Haldi ceremony

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Feb 16 Written Update: Kavya Plans Vanraj's Bday, Toshu-Kinjal Share A Moment

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actor Vahbiz Dorabjee took to her Instagram story and gave a sneak-peek into Yeh Ishq Haaye's Taanvi's sangeet ceremony. In the post, a group of friends was seen grooving to peppy numbers. Thakker's girl gang was decked up in ethnic attire. Meanwhile, the duo, Taanvi and Aditya, tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 17, 2021. Vahbiz shared an inside pic of the couple in which the two stars were seen posing for a happy portrait. Interestingly, a photograph of the couple was printed on the actor's saree. Vahbiz wrote in her caption, "This is adorable, congratulations Mr and Mrs Kapadia."

Also Read | Dia Mirza's Wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani, Gautam-Smriti Grace The Occasion

Taanvi and Aditya first met on the sets of Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum. The two got engaged in December 2013. Speaking about their love story, Taanvi had told TellyChakkar that there was no problem in their relationship and their parents were happy to say a yes since both are Gujratis. The Desh Ki Beti Nandini star admitted that it was surely easy to convince them as they are from the same cultural background. More so, she added that it was not exactly a Roka ceremony, but was something similar to that. This year in January, Aditya and Taanvi jetted off to Dubai and the former shared a happy picture from their trip. "Your vibe attracts your tribe," he wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | Prabhas & Krishnam Raju 'reminisce 70s' On 'Radhe Shyam' Sets, Latter Shares Glimpse

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Awaits Release Of The Girl On The Train, Spills An Expletive In Disguise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.