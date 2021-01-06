Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat starrer 'Haathi Mera Saathi's' release date pushed ahead

Actor Rana Daggubati starrer action drama Haathi Mere Saathi, which was scheduled to open in theatres this month, is now set for a theatrical release on 26 March. The actor took to Twitter and treated fans with the good news about the Prabhu Solomon directorial film. The actor while informing fans wrote, “Welcoming the new year and the new normal, we are excited to bring #HaathiMereSaathi, #Aranya, and #Kaadan on 26th March, in a theatre near you!.” Haathi Mere Saathi will release in Hindi while it is renamed as Kaadan in Tamil, and Aranya in Telugu.

Rana Daggubati announces new release date

The much-awaited film also stars actor Pulkit Samrat essaying a key role. The shooting of the film got delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Followed by which the makers had announced that the film will release on Makar Sankranthi. However, due to some reasons, the film has been postponed to release in March. Shantanu Moitra is the music composer while Oscar-winning sound engineer, Resul Pookutty has done sound designing. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi chronicles the journey of a man who fights for the jungle and animals and is described as a reflection of the environmental crisis across the world. Apart from Pulkit Samrat, the film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the film which showed the Baby actor in a rugged look. Clad in torn and shabby robes, Rana’s hair is colored white as she screams in anger while standing in front of an elephant in the jungle. As soon as Rana shared the exciting news, his fans were quick enough to comment under the post and share their excitement. One of the users wrote, “We Eagerly Waiting for Your Movies Sir.” Another user wrote, “Hmm Finalllly RD Announces The #Aranya Release Date.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Now eagerly waiting for 26th March.” Another follower of the actor called it “best news till date.” Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen with Pawan Kalyan in Production 12. Rana is currently shooting for Virata Parvam.

Hmm Finalllly RD

Announcess The #Aranya Release Date 🙄🙏

All The Best @RanaDaggubati Hope For The Best this Film going to be Blast 💥💥 All over #Pan_India 😍👊 — PavanGangavaram (@PavanGangavaram) January 6, 2021

We Eagerly Waiting for Your Movies Sir#MasterFilm — Bibin Biju N (@BibinBijuN1) January 6, 2021

Wow just 2 days after my Birthday (24th March)! Eagerly waiting both for my Birthday and #HaathiMereSaathi 😆😆 — Anindita Biswas (@AninditaBiswas6) January 6, 2021

