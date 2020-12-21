Rana Daggubati, Pawan Kalyan To Feature In 'Production No 12', Filming To Begin In January

Baahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati has teamed up with Pawan Kalyan for their Telugu film titled Production No 12. An excited Rana took to Instagram and shared a small announcement teaser that revealed more information about the film and the team members. While captioning the post, Rana expressed his excitement and happiness of being taken on board with Pawan Kalyan in the film. According to various media reports, the upcoming film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Rana Daggubati, Pawan Kalyan team up

The film directed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is slated to begin filming in 2021. One of Pawan Kalyan’s fan page took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the Pooja ceremony with the entire cast and team before the commencement of the film in January. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Pooja ceremony completed! Regular Shoot from January.” Several fans of the two great stars who were happy to hear the great news poured in their love for the film and the stars. One of the users wrote, “Superb waiting for it.” Another user wrote, “What a brilliant combo.” A third user commented, “Anna, u are always a master who surprises us.” Another die-heart fan of the stars wrote, “from this day I am a big fan of u.”

Rana Daggubati is likely to play the role played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, while Biju Menon’s role from the original will be played by Pawan Kalyan. Music director Thaman S will be composing the tunes of the remake that will be bankrolled by Sitara Entertainments. According to reports, the makers are in talks with two actresses for female leads, the names are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rana Daggubati has a number of releases in the coming days. He will be next seen in Aranya. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film is titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. Rana is currently shooting for Virata Parvam. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for Vakeel Saab. He has recently signed a period drama to be directed by Krish. Apart from these two films, the Gabbar Singh actor gave a nod to two other films with Harish Shankar and Surender Reddy.

