DYK Rana Daggubati Wasn't The First Choice To Play The Role Of DJ Joki?

Dum Maaro Dum released in 2011 was Rana Daggubatti’s first Bollywood film, and he played the role of Joki in it. However, he wasn’t the first actor who was approached for playing the role in the Rohan Sippy movie. Read further ahead to know the actors who were offered the role but refused to play the character.

Dum Maaro Dum movie trivia: Rana Daggubati wasn't the first choice

As per IMDb Trivia, actors Emraan Hashmi and Farhaan Akhtar were both approached to play Rana Daggubati’s role, but both of them refused and the latter was brought on board. Eventually Rana was approached for the role and finalized. His performance in the film also garnered him widespread acclaim from fans and critics.

Other fascinating trivia about the film:

Dum Maaro Dum marked Daggubati’s entry in the B’town after which he has been a part a several Bollywood movies including The Ghazi Attack, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Housefull 4 and others.

Arjun Rampal was also offered Rana Daggubati’s role but refused to portray a supporting role to Abhishek Bachchan and hence refused.

Kangana Ranaut was approached to play the role of Zoe, but she refused to be a part of the movie owing to her past relationship with Aditya Pancholi and hence Bipasha Basu got the role.

In the scene where Prateek Babbar and Gulshan Devaiah are seen walking at a beach with rocks in the background was shot at Arambol beach, a popular spot in Goa. The song Dil Pe Tera Naam Ka Paigam Likh Du from the 1993 film Shatranj was shot at the same spot.

Various actors including Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were considered for portraying Deepika Padukone’s role.

Abhishek Bachchan’s dialogue Susegaad which means relaxation got very famous, the Konkani word is used frequently by Goans.

The film’s title is based on 1971 Hindi classic movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna of Dev Anand.

Yo Baila Yo which a popular Konkani song, was playing in Prateek Babbar’s house. The song has been sung by Konkani singer Lorna.

Annette Pinto, a Popular disco singer and vocalist of seventies and eighties who has worked with artists like Rd Burman and Bappi Lahiri portrays the role of Prateek’s grandmother. This marked her return in movies after a long time.

