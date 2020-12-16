Rana Daggubati Shares The First Teaser Of 'Viraataparvam', Fans React; Watch Video

Rana Daggubati is quite selective about his mediums of communication with his fans and has remained tight-lipped about his latest film Viraataparvam as well. His fans have been waiting for more updates on this film ever since it was announced a while back. The actor has now shared a small teaser of the film which shows some of the rather exciting visuals from the film on his latest Instagram post. Have a look at the first teaser of the film that has been shared by the actor.

Rana Daggubati shares the first teaser of Viraataparvam

After a long wait from his fans, Rana Daggubati has shared the trailer of Virata Parvam in his latest Instagram post. The film covers Naxal issues in the interiors of Telangana, according to The Hindu. The trailer shows Rana in a Naxal attire holding weapons and the film is expected to be quite intense in nature. The film seems to have included the political side of the Naxalites as well as the violence that is seen in the Naxal-prone areas. While a lot has not been spoken about the plot of the film, the concept has caught the attention of the viewers.

The fans of the actor immediately started reacting to the trailer that he uploaded. Many of the fans wrote that they are waiting for this movie and wished Rana luck for this upcoming venture. Some of the fans even praised the background score given in this teaser. The end of the teaser reveals that the movie would be arriving soon, after having credited the writer and director of this film, Venu Udugula. The Viraataparvam cast includes Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab and more.

Exploring a different type of role in this film, Rana Daggubati will be looking forward to giving another boost to his film career. Although his fans have seen him playing serious roles several times, this will likely be a different experience for them. He had previously impressed a large number of audiences with his performance in the Bahubali film series and has also worked in popular movies such as Baby, The Ghazi Attack, Housefull 4 and more. Further details of his latest film are now awaited.

