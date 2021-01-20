Rana Daggubati shares 'unique' experience of filming 'Mission Frontline' with BSF soldiers

Actor Rana Daggubati who is all set to present his upcoming documentary titled Mission Frontline took to Twitter and shared a post expressing his emotions of shooting with the Border Security Forces (BSF). The Baby actor recalled his experience and said while shooting he realised how tough lives BSF personnel have. He further shared the harsh circumstances under which the personnel thrive.

Rana Daggubati's experience of shooting with BSF soldiers

The actor features alongside BSF soldiers in the documentary, which will premiere on Discovery+ on January 21. The 36-year-old star shared a video on Twitter which seems to be a teaser of the documentary that gives a glimpse of the actor staying and performing drills with the army personnel. He captioned the post and wrote, "Being in the @BSF_India is not easy! Drills, firing, simulated mission, I could feel the rush and a sense of pride! Going through grueling physical training with these heroes was a priceless feeling. #MissionFrontline Premieres 21st Jan".

Being in the @BSF_India is not easy! Drills, firing, simulated mission, I could feel the rush and a sense of pride! Going through grueling physical training with these heroes was a priceless feeling. #MissionFrontline Premieres 21st Jan on @discoveryplusIN #DiscoveryPlusOriginal pic.twitter.com/9U3O2iglyJ — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 18, 2021

The actor who is awaiting the release of the much-awaited documentary issued a press statement and said, “In most films, if we are playing some character, we get to spend time with them but obviously, it’s very little time that they give. Like we go for 4 hours, record everything they say, go back, and then assume we know a part of their life. But this is completely different, just being with them at their place of work. I got to do a simulated mission through this entire thing, so you pretty much get to see everything very up close and that was very unique for me.”

Further, he added and said that this is the first time that he came last in a running race. He reminisced the days he was shooting for his next film which he feels is quite similar in terms of costume, but he always realized that the guy leading and on the film set I am usually the fittest guy. But after running here he realized that he needs to work harder on his body. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently unveiled the poster of his next film Viraataparvam. In the film, he is starring opposite South diva Sai Pallavi and it will be releasing this summer 2021. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Haathi Mera Saathi alongside Pulkit Samrat.

