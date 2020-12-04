Rana Daggubati Brings His Second Guest YouTuber Bhuvan Bam On His Channel 'SouthbayLive'

Rana Daggubati is all set to host YouTuber Bhuvan Bam on his show Southbaylive. The actor started his own show a couple of weeks ago and it has seen a tremendous rise in popularity. On the show, Rana speaks with a number of celebrities in a segment “why are you”. His first guest on the show was Ram Gopal Verma and now for the second episode, Rana Daggubati and Bhuvan Bam will be seen in the animated talk show.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati's Movies Wherein He Was The Narrator; See List

Rana Daggubati brings his second guest YouTuber Bhuvan Bam

Also Read | Venkatesh Daggubati & Rana Daggubati To Share Screen Space In Suresh Babu's Next

A video of Rana Daggubati and Bhuvan Bam was uploaded by the former on his page. In the video, two versions of Rana Daggubati can be seen following an animated version of Bhuvan. As the video progresses, Rana can be heard questioning Bhuvan about a huge portrait. The portrait in the video was made out of one of Bhuvan Bam’s beloved character Titu Mama. Bhuvan in the video gives a very filmy dialogue calling him his grandfather who never married.

Contrary to his statement, Bhuvan’s Titu mama is marred in the skits he makes and is in fact his uncle and not his grandfather. Thus the two versions of Rana point that out and the video breaks into a hilarious groovy tune. The short snippet created a huge buzz and audiences expressed how eager they are to watch the two together on his Youtube channel Southbaylive.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Krish Jagarlamudi Shares Rare Post With Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati captioned the post mentioning how happy he was to have Bhuvan on the show with him. He urged his followers to subscribe to the channel as he has a number of guests lined up for the show. Bhuvan Bam also commented on the post by Rana and wrote that he is still clueless about the topics they discussed in the video, jovially. He then expressed his gratitude and thanked the actor for having him on the show.

Fans in the comments were delighted and were laughing hysterically at the short video. They expressed that they cannot wait to watch the Southbaylive episode when it finally arrives. The official page of Southbaylive also shared the video and fans expressed how excited they are to have Bhuvan on board with the amazing roster full of stars created for the show.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Reveals Severe Illness On Samantha's Show, There Was '30% Chance Of Death'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.