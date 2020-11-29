Rana Daggubati's Thriller Films That Keep His Audience On The Edge Of Their Seats

Actor Rana Daggubati has featured in over 25 films across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries. The actor has his hands full with an array of films to be released soon in future, including films like Kaadan, Madai Thiranthu, 1945, Hiranya Kashyapa, and Virata Parvam. For a thriller genre fan, here are some Rana Daggubati's films which would keep you in the edge of your seat. Take a look at the list of Rana Daggubati's thriller films.

Baby

Baby is helmed by Neeraj Pandey and was released in 2015. The movie revolved around the Indian intelligence team who locate and destroy terrorists who were part of a sleeper cell.

The Ghazi Attack

The Ghazi Attack is a war-at-sea film written and directed by Sankalp Reddy. Released in 2017, the movie is based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It was released in Telugu and Hindi, along with a dubbed version in Tamil, worldwide. The film earned positive responses from the audiences and had a successful run at the box office.

Arrambam

Arrambam is a Tamil-language action thriller film featuring Ajith Kumar, Arya, Nayantara. While actors like Kishore, Rana Daggubati, and Akshara Gowda were seen in supporting roles. The thriller film is directed by Vishnuvardhan.

Dum Maaro Dum

The thriller film Dum Maaro Dum released in 2011, where a corrupt police officer was given a task to trace the drug peddlers in Goa. The movie featured Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Rana Daggubati, Prateik Babbar and Aditya Pancholi in main roles. Take a look at the trailer of the film.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Nene Raju Nene Mantri featuring Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead is considered as one of Rana Daggubati's best movies. Helmed by Teja, the film released in the year 2017 and narrated the tale of Radha and Jogendra who get entangled in the dirty game of politics. The movie was a box office hit and the on-screen couple was the talk of the town for their sizzling chemistry in the film.

Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum

Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum is a 2012 released Telugu movie directed by Krish. The film showcases the story of Babu as he arrives in Bellary with his drama troupe and meets a journalist who is in a mission to uncover an illegal mining scam. The movie features Rana Daggubati and Nayanthara in the lead roles while Kota Srinivasa Rao, Milind Gunaji, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Posani Krishna Murali, and L. B. Sriram are seen in supporting roles.

