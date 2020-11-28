Rana's Break Down To Vijay's Revelation; Things That Happened On Samatha Akkineni's Show

After making her TV debut with the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4, actor Samantha Akkineni started her talk show Sam Jam Samantha for OTT platform Aha. Ever since the show started premiered its first episode, that is on November 13, it grabbed the attention of the audience. First actor Vijay Deverakonda, and now actor Rana Daggubati has given a peek into his personal life. Here are revelations made on the show.

Samantha Akkineni's Sam Jam

Rana Daggubati broke down

The second episode of the talk show featured Rana Daggubati, along with director Naga Ashwin. During the show, Rana shared his tryst with a health condition that could have led to his premature death. A teary-eyed Daggubati said, “When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. They said I had BP, calcification around the heart and failed kidneys … It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and a 30 per cent chance of death.”

Chiranjeevi to appear on the show

A few days back, the internet was flooded with pictures of Chiranjeevi on the set of Samantha's talk show. Chiranjeevi recorded the show on its set on November 19. Photos of Chiranjeevi in a stylish blazer went viral on the internet. In the pictures, he was seen in an ivory green blazer with a white shirt and sandal trousers for the show.

Vijay Deverakonda got candid

As mentioned above, actor Vijay Deverakonda was the first guest on the show. In the episode, Vijay revealed his relationship status and asserted that he is single. The Arjun Reddy actor appeared on the show sporting grey trousers, a white tee and a jacket, with a pair of white sneakers. Coming to the upcoming episodes of the talk show, it is reported that some of the guests who will be making an appearance on Sam Jam include Allu Arjun, Tamannaah, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap.

On the other hand, on the work front, Samantha is all set to make her web-series debut with The Family Man 2. Reportedly, the actor will portray the character of a terrorist in the web series. The cast and characters will see Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, Shahab Ali as Sajid, Samantha Akkineni and others.

