When Alia Bhatt Expressed Her Love For Ranbir Kapoor And Called Him 'special'; Watch

It seems like Alia Bhatt is currently singing to the tunes of success, as the actor has been sweeping awards and accolades for her performance in movies like Raazi and Gully Boy. Considered as one of the finest actors on celluloid, Alia Bhatt has managed to impress masses with her stellar performances. Apart from being lauded for her performances, Alia Bhatt is also making headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, Alia Bhatt expressed her love for Ranbir Kapoor in an award show. Here are the details.

When Alia Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor her special one

Filmfare Awards 2019 in Mumbai witnessed the who's who of the entertainment and glamour industry donning their best attires. From Vicky Kaushal's tribute to Hema Malini's lifetime achievement award, the audience seemingly had a ball at the coveted award function. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'lovey-dovey' moment from the function stood out, as Bhatt referred Kapoor as her 'special one'.

While receiving her Best Female Actor for Raazi, Alia Bhatt thanked her mentor Karan Johar for being there for her whenever she needed. The actor added that Raazi was a product of Meghna Gulzar's blood and sweat and that she was extremely honoured to have worked in the film. Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor on stage, Alia Bhatt revealed that Ranbir Kapoor was the wind under her wings. The actor also said called Ranbir her special one. Take a look at a video shared by an anonymous fan:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor also won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film Sanju. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju follows the struggle story of Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt. Released in 2018, the much-acclaimed movie also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles.

(Promo Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram)

