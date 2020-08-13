Shatrughan Sinha Wishes Sanjay Dutt A Speedy Recovery, Says 'will Return As A Winner'

Actor Shatrughan Sinha wished Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery. Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital earlier last week in Mumbai. He was tested COVID negative and was kept under observation for a few days. Dutt also announced that he will be taking a hiatus from work for medical treatment. Several celebs have been wishing him a speedy recovery on social media. Check out Shatrughan Singha's post:

Shatrughan Sinha wishes a speedy recovery to Sanjay Dutt

Taking to his official social media, Sinha on August 13 said it is 'disturbing news'. He also called Dutt a fighter. Sinha also called Sanjay Dutt 'nation’s favourite' in the social media post. He wrote, “Disturbing news! Healing prayers for our own @duttsanjay who is a fighter & as his wife Manyata & family say he will return a winner this time too, Amen."

Sinha continued saying, "He is the worthy son of nation's favourite, actor, parliamentarian, social & political activist, a true nationalist, late & great #SunilDutt. Hope, wish & pray Sanju for your smooth & fast recovery. God Bless! Love & profound regards to the family.” Here are the social media posts by Sonakshi Sinha’s father:

Disturbing news! Healing prayers for our own @duttsanjay who is a fighter & as his wife Manyata & family say he will return a winner this time too, Amen. He is the worthy son of nation's favourite, actor, parliamentarian, social & political activist, a true nationalist, late & — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 13, 2020

Statement of Maanayata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt’s health

Maanayata Dutt expresses “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Sadak 2. The trailer of the film has been released and fans of the actor are highly eager for the release of the film. Sadak 2 is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

