Have Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Call It Quits? Here's What We Know So Far

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved stars of the current generation due to his impeccable performances in films. Alia Bhatt, too, has also won the hearts of fans with her amazing choice of scripts for movies. Over time, the two have been subjected to rumours of dating according to various entertainment and news portals, and that the two are a couple is something that is now assumed within the industry. Alia had shared a heartfelt note on Ranbir’s birthday; however, as per some news portals, Ranbir was missing from Alia’s birthday celebrations recently.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt call it quits?

Questions have now arisen whether the romance that sparked off on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has come to a tragic end, and for reasons unknown. In fact, a report claimed that Ranbir’s “cold behaviour” towards Alia was the alleged cause of the couple calling off their romance. The rumours started when the Sanju actor was seen missing from Alia Bhatt's recent birthday celebrations. The actor shared a bunch of photos and videos of herself having the time of her life with her girl-gang and sisters. From sharing pool pics to cool Tic Tok videos, and even one of herself cutting her many birthday cakes, Alia gave fans a good look at everything she was up to on her special day.

On the work front, both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and is meant to be the first of a trilogy. Previously, Ayan and Ranbir have had a successful run by teaming up for movies like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The upcoming film Brahmastra is expected to be an ambitious project with a superhero action theme linked to it, according to a news portal. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

