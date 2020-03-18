Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Posts A #safehands Challenge Video | Watch

In a move to spread awareness and take precautions against the novel coronavirus, several celebs and influencers around the globe are taking on the #safehands challenge. The latest addition to the list is Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She shared the video on her Instagram and played her part in raising awareness.

In the video, one can clearly see that she is urging everyone to take the #safehands challenge. She is carefully washing her palm with liquid soap. Riddhima Kapoor shared an Instagram story and video as well.

Riddhima also asked everyone to save water while washing their hands. She requested people to save water and keep the tap off for the 20 seconds that is mandated by the WHO. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister promoted the challenge to fight the pandemic that has caused a global health scare.

Check out the video that Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima shared on her Instagram

Check out the snippet as well

Snippet Credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

Several celebrities are promoting the #safehands challenge after WHO announced it. Amidst the global spread of the novel coronavirus or the COVID-19, the World Health Organisation started out the hashtag #safehands challenge. The WHO shared the official guidelines on how to wash hands, a step by step guide to take precautionary measures against the pandemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared #safehands challenge on the official handle of WHO and tagged several celebrities including UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and model Christie Turlington. He welcomed everyone to take #safehandschallenge and spread it amongst the public.

