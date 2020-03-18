Alia Bhatt Shows Her Self-quarantine Period At Home, Shares Cosy Selfie

The coronavirus scare has created a major threat among every Indian. From famous celebrities to commoners, every Indian is keeping a check that they do not get exposed to the bad surroundings and people who are affected by the virus. Bollywood has stopped all the shootings and celebrities are spreading awareness to stay home so that nobody gets exposed to the pandemic coronavirus. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a cosy selfie updating her fans how she is practising the self-quarantine process.

Alia Bhatt, reportedly stalled shooting of Gangubai Kathiwadi after it was announced that the Film City in Mumbai would be closed due to coronavirus outbreak. The actor is making sure that she uses her time appropriately as she is off-work for some days. In context to the same, Alia Bhatt shared a no-makeup selfie in a grey t-shirt. It looks like Alia Bhatt was lying down and enjoying her self quarantine mode.

Shaheen Bhatt, on March 18, 2020, shared a photo of Alia Bhatt while they were playing a game of Catan at home. Alia Bhatt looked adorable and relaxed dressed in an all-white avatar. In the recent wake of coronavirus, Alia Bhatt recently shared a post asking fans to undertake all the safety measures laid down by health officials. She even asked fans to keep their hands clean but also not waste water while doing so.

Bollywood celebrities on Coronavirus

There are several Bollywood celebrities who have opted for self-quarantine due to the coronavirus scare. The list includes Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and many more. They are also trying to spread awareness with the help of social media.

