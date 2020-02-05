Mumbai City FC Co-owner Ranbir Kapoor And GK Amrinder Singh Have A Message For Their Fans

Mumbai City FC have not performed impressively throughout the ISL 2019-20 season. They have managed to make it to the top four though with 6 wins in 15 games played. Mumbai City FC have lost four games in the season and have shared the spoils in five games. The Islanders have a total of 23 points this season with a negative goal difference of (-1). Mumbai City FC's home ground is based at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri. Every week, the stadium is filled with a number of fans who come out to support their favourite ISL team.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Should Replace Mo Salah At Liverpool, States Former Player Charlie Adam

Ranbir Kapoor and Amrinder Singh have a message for the fans

Bollywood superstar and Mumbai City's co-owner Ranbir Kapoor has a message for the club's fan base. In a recent video posted by Mumbai City FC's official Twitter handle, Ranbir Kapoor and their goalkeeper Amrinder Singh can be seen praising Mumbai City FC fans for their immense support towards the team. "Mumbai City FC is nothing without their fans," said Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Has Reportedly Refused To Apologise To Thomas Tuchel

Watch the full video

🗣 | "We'll give our best but we cannot be the best without you guys!" 💙



Our co-owner Ranbir Kapoor and @Amrinder_1 have a heartfelt message for all of you out there! 👏🥰



Get your tickets for our remaining home games NOW: https://t.co/ls8POo71uz#ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/3oSldZ6Tcn — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) February 4, 2020

Also Read | Antonio Conte Takes A Jibe At Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Over Premier League Success

Mumbai City FC will next face Jamshedpur FC in their Matchday 16 clash. The match is scheduled on Thursday, February 5, 2020, at 7:30 PM (IST).

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Want To Sign Ivan Rakitic From Barcelona At The End Of The Season