Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Don Glares & Groove To 'Aap Jaisa Koi' For Riddhima's B'day

Fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, ringed in her 40th birthday with family and friends on September 15. On the occasion of her birthday, Ranbir Kapoor along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor prepared a video to surprise her. In this video, the trio is seen dancing on the song Aap Jaisa Koi. One can also get a glimpse of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband dancing in the video.

The video starts with Neetu Kapoor and Bharat Sahni shaking a leg on the song. Later, in the video, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seen making an entry by putting on sunglasses and then the duo is seen dancing on the tune of Aap Jaisa Koi. There are glimpses of other Kapoor family members and also Riddhma’s fans shaking a leg on the song.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and Riddhima’s brother Aadar Jain can also be spotted in the video. The video ends with glimpses of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor showing off the hook step as they wrap up the video on a happy note. Take a look at this dance by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s friends and family.

Riddhima Kapoor's birthday bash with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration as she shared a picture collage. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be spotted posing alongside Riddhima. The birthday girl was seen wearing a beautiful black dress with a statement necklace to complete her look. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were seen donning casual looks in shirts and dresses.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's note for Rishi Kapoor

On September 3, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. She posted it on the occasion of Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary. She also penned a beautiful note for her father. Riddhima wrote, “Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday ❤️”.

