Ranbir Kapoor's Favourite Male Actors That You Did Not Know About

Ranbir Kapoor's films have been quite a treat for his fans. Kapoor's most popular movies include Rajneeti, Saawariya, Sanju, Tamasha, Roy, Bombay Velvet, Rockstar, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more. Many of Kapoor's fans have been wanting to know more about the actor; from wanting to know about Ranbir Kapoor's favorite food to his girflfriends and to even his favorite male and female actors. Ranbir Kapoor once mentioned that he is a huge fan of renowned actors like Al Pacino, father Rishi Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna. Listed below are more details on all the male actors that Ranbir Kapoor is a huge fan of.

Ranbir Kapoor's favorite male actors that his many fans must know about

1) Al Pacino

American actor Alfredo James Pacino is one of the most renowned actors in the world. Al Pacino has many fans including popular actor Ranbir Kapoor. With a career span of five decades, Pacino has won many awards and accolades. Al Pacino is one of the very few actors to have received the Triple Crown of Acting.

2) Rishi Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is a fan of many actors and one of them happens to be his very own father, Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor's father is known for his roles in films like Mera Naam Joker, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bobby, Nagina and many more. Rishi Kapoor along with receiving love from many fans has also won many awards and accolades for his several performances. The veteran actor contonues to wow fans with his performances even today.

3) Akshaye Khanna

Ranbir Kapoor is also a huge fan of Akshaye Khanna. From Section 375 to Dil Chahta Hai, Hulchul, Taal and many more, Akshaye Khanna is known for his memorable roles in his content driven films. Akshaye Khanna is also widely known for his dedication, discipline, and versatility.

