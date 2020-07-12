Did You Know Rana Daggubati Did A Cameo In Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor's 'YJHD'?

Rana Daggubati became a household name post the mountainous success of the Baahubali Film Series. His character Bhalaldev was adored by the critics and audiences, irrespective of being a negative one. Apart from being a South Superstar, and featuring in several regional films, Rana has also worked in Hindi movies. Rana Daggubati's movies list in Bollywood includes Dum Maaro Dum, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Housefull 4. If you are wondering about Daggubati's presence in the Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's movie then keep reading ahead.

Also Read: Throwback When 'Baahubali' Star Rana Daggubati Shared Pics Of Hand-written Dialogues

Rana Daggubati's Cameo in Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's YJHD

Rana Daggubati made his Bollywood debut back in the year 2011 with Rohan Sippy's Dum Maaro Dum. He was paired opposite Bipasha Basu in the action-thriller movie. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone did a special dance number in the film. Two years later, Rana Daggubati shared screen space with Deepika Padukone again in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Wherein, he essayed the role of Vikram, a photographer. Watch the scene here-

Also Read: Pooja Hegde: This Is How The 'Mohenjo Daro' Actor Spent Her Week As Per Her Social Media

Rana's character, Vikram, in the Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's movie came to shoot Aditi aka Kalki Koechlin's wedding. He shares a great friendship with Padukone's character Naina and, indulges in a heated argument with Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) due to a misunderstanding.

The scene starts with Rana Daggubati's character offering Naina a beer. Bunny who is unaware of Vikram's presence in Naina's life, and their gregarious bond gets agitated seeing Naina accepting a drink from Vikram.

Also Read: Prabhas To Shahid Kapoor: Here's A List Of Actors Who Portrayed Royalty Onscreen

Then both Bunny and Vikram engage in a verbal brawl, due to Bunny's insecurity. By seeing this, Naina asks Vikram to leave so that she gets time to calm Bunny. Irrespective of featuring in just a single scene, Rana Daggubati as Vikram gave a splendid performance in the Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

RD's fans loved his surprise entry in the blockbuster film directed by Ayan Mukerji. In fact, a Rana Daggubati fan on twitter shared this adorable tweet for his favourite star recalling his cameo in YJHD. Have a look-

On a personal front, Rana Daggubati recently grabbed headlines for getting engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj during the lockdown on May 20, 2020. The Housefull 4 actor also shared this adorable picture of the function, dressed in traditional attire on his social media. The duo looks stunning together, posing with a wide smile. Take a look-

Also Read: Pooja Hegde: Take A Look At The 'Mohenjo Daro' Actor's Family Tree

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.