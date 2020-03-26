Ranbir Kapoor & Other Actors Made Their 'debut' With Their Fathers In This 1993 Video

Bollywood has several families that have been into acting, directing and other arts for generations now. The star kids rule the roost now and churn out great movies for the audience to watch. In a video that dates back to 1993, many actors from Bollywood are seen together along with actors of the current generation like Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made their Bollywood debut with their fathers. These actors are toddlers in this video.

Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor come from a family of Bollywood veterans. Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor also has a long legacy of successful actors with roots in films and theatre.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Tiger Shroff can be seen with their respective actor fathers Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The video is titled as Sara Bharat Ye Kahe, Pyaar Ki Ganga Bahe.

The video starts with Jackie Shroff as he is holding his son Tiger Shroff in his arms. The father-son duo looks adorable as they are seen in a field of crops. It is fascinating to look at a young Tiger Shroff as he is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood today. Looking at Ranbir and Sonam as kids has also been quite fascinating for the audience.

The song talks about peace and harmony in terms of all Indians. Apart from these actors, the video also features many Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan, Govinda, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, etc.

The song released at a time when the patriotic theme was quite popular while making videos. The song released for the television audience. Another huge hit song of that time was Mile Sur Mera Tumhara.

