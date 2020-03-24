Sonam Kapoor Featured Opposite Ranbir Kapoor In THESE Movies | Have You Seen Any Of Them?

Sonam Kapoor is a leading actor in Bollywood and has given some memorable performances. The fashion icon continues to win hearts through her work and acting skills. The actor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's rom-com The Zoya Factor. After her debut in 2007 with the film Saawariya, Sonam Kapoor was seen doing many films in different genres like rom-com, biography and many more. Take a look at films in which she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Saawariya

Saawariya, a movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was Sonam’s debut film in Bollywood. In this film, the actor featured opposite debut actor Ranbir Kapoor. Even though the film did not perform well at the box office, Sonam won hearts and was nominated for various awards. She won the Stardust Award for Superstar of Tomorrow- Female. During Saawariya, the two seemed to share an affectionate bond, and there were rumours about their relationship. But whether the actors dated or not during is still unclear and they continue to be good friends to date.

Sanju

After almost 10 years, Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor reunited for the film Sanju. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was a biographical drama tracing the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor was applauded for his performance in the film and his resemblance to Sanjay was astounding. Sonam was seen in a cameo role as Ranbir’s girlfriend in the movie. Many critics praised Ranbir’s performance in the movie and he won several awards for the same. The film was one of the highest-grossing films of the year as well.

Upcoming projects of Sonam Kapoor

Although there are no updates about her upcoming films, the actor spilled the beans on her next project with a leading entertainment portal. If reports are to be believed, she will be soon seen in the Hindi remake of Blind. Giving an insight into the shooting schedule of the film, she said that the shoot will begin from June 2020. Blind is a South-Korean, action-drama film, released in 2011 which revolves around a visually impaired girl, who was a former student at the police academy.

