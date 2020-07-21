Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Shamshera' Shooting To Resume In August?

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera's shooting would resume from August 15, revealed Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), General Secretary Ashok Dubey, in a recent media interview with an online portal. Reportedly, the shooting of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer was expected to resume from August first week. However, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the makers decided to postpone the shooting by 15 days. Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera

Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, narrates the tale of a dacoit gang that gained prominence during the 1800s. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a dacoit in the upcomer. Whereas, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt essay the role of a dancer and the antagonist, respectively. Shamshera is directed by Agneepath (2012) fame Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under his production banner.

Shamshera was initially expected to hit the marquee on July 31. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting of the upcomer was stalled. Reportedly the team has a few days of shoot left, which they plan to wrap in August. The release date of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is yet to be decided, reveals a media report.

What's next for Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt?

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, also features actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. The forthcoming movie touted to be a superhero flick is produced by Dharma Productions. Besides the upcomer, Ranbir also has an untitled film with Luv Ranjan in pre-production.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Meanwhile, Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Both of the films would premiere exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.

