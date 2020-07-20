Ranbir Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai As He Goes For A Bicycle Ride On Sunday; See Pics

The pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. With restaurants and public places shut down, gyms and other places of workout have also closed their doors to avoid public gathering. While many celebrities have chosen to sweat out and burn their calories indoor, others are spotted around the city, taking a walk or going for a run. Actor Ranbir Kapoor, was spotted cycling around the city on Sunday, take a look.

Ranbir Kapoor spotted cycling around the city

He wore a blue jersey and a pair of black shorts. He covered his face with a printed mask and also wore a beanie that covered his head. Along with hand gloves and a pair of red shoes, the actor was seen cycling around the city. Most of his fans were happy to get a chance to see their favourite star, exploring the city. Ranbir Kapoor is a huge fan of football and is often spotted around the city as he goes for a match.

Other Bollywood celebrities who were spotted around the city

Actors Dino Morea and Sonal Chauhan are amongst the few Bollywood celebrities who chose to work out and burn their calories outdoors. While Sonal Chauhan chose to wear a pair of white athleisure clothing with a neon jacket tied to her waist, Dino Morea wore a pair of black shorts and a white jacket as he took a bicycle ride around the city.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the film Sanju, a biographical film. He played the character of Sanjay Dutt in the film, along with actors Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The actor has two upcoming projects that are likely to release this year. He will be seen in the film Shamshera, which is directed by Karan Malhotra.

Shamshera is an action-adventure film which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor. Another movie starring Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. The film, directed by Ayan Mukherji, also stars Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Brahmastra is the first film of the planned trilogy. As per the director’s social media account, the film will be releasing in December, this year.

