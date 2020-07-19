Ranbir Kapoor's 'Galti Se Mistake' Behind-the-scenes From 'Jagga Jasoos'

Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos grabbed the attention of the viewers due to multiple reasons. One of the highlights of the movie is the featured actors. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, one of the popular on-screen pairs, shares screen space in the movie. Yet another major highlight of Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos is the songs. Galti Se Mistake is one such song that grabbed wide attention.

Ranbir Kapoor's Galti Se Mistake is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Amit Mishra, Arjit Singh, Shubhanshu Kesharwani. The peppy number is composed by Pritam and has a run time of 3:23 minutes, which is the second shortest-running song from the film. The peppy number earned over 545 million views on YouTube. With all that said, here's giving an insight into the behind-the-scenes of Ranbir Kapoor's Galti Se Mistake.

Behind the scenes of 'Galti Se Mistake' song

The makers of the song shared that the musical scenes were turned into a song and they had no intentions of making a song. The makers shared about the vibes if the song to be energetic, young and fun. The makers of Galti Se Mistake also shared that they tried various steps in the song before coming to a final conclusion. The makers also appreciated Ranbir Kapoor for being effortless and how he carries out the steps and moves with ease.

Ranbir Kapoor's Galti Se Mistake earned several awards for various factors. Vijay Ganguly, Ruel Dausan Vrindani bagged nomination Screen Awards and won Filmfare Awards, ZeeCine Awards and other awards for Best Choreography of Galti Se Mistake. Arijit Singh also bagged awards as Best Playback Singer. The lyricist, Amitabh Bhattacharya also bagged awards for his performance. The song also received an award for Best Visual Effects.

Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos is helmed by Anurag Basu and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor. The musical mystery comedy adventure movie released in the year 2017 received a whopping ten nominations for Filmfare Awards. Of the ten, four awards were begged by the tracks of the movie. The flick revolves around Jagga and how his father enrols his name in a boarding school and disappears. The plot shows how Jagga goes out to find his father with the help of a girl names Shruti.

