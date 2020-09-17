Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Victory Note As Aarey Forest Shed Site Gets Closed

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has been one of the avid supporters of the save Aarey forest movement. Time and again, the actress has lent her support to the movement on social media as well as marked her attendance in the protests to push the envelope for an environmental cause. Recently, the actress shared a victory note on her social media for the Aarey metro shed site finally being closed signaling the beginning of the forest renovation.

Shraddha Kapoor pens victory note

The actress while applauding the initiative by the Maharashtra government wrote that a seven-year-long movement led by the citizens of Mumbai has now gained the victory. The actress also congratulated all the people who worked tirelessly to make this happen.

Shraddha was the first celebrity who not only shared her thoughts on social media but also she joined the rally with other protestors for saving the lungs of Mumbai being the Aarey forest and was also on-ground with the other people actively raising her voice. Last year, Shraddha had also joined protestors rallying to save 2700+ trees, which were in danger of being chopped down in Mumbai's Aarey Colony region. The actress also had earlier shared the adorable yet thoughtful doodle on her social media and gave out the message of #SaveAarey.

Sometime back, the actress hailed the decision by the Maharashtra government to reserve 600-acre Aarey land near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in suburban Mumbai as a forest and conserve the same. She had shared the post by the Instagram page of Aarey Forest that thanked the Maharashtra government for initiating a step towards the protection of the last green lungs of Mumbai. It has recently been declared that 600 acres of Aarey Forest to be reserved forest out of 3000 (1280 ha). Delighted, she is happy that she has finally received results for what she stood for.

