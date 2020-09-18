Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Ranbir Kapoor Celebrating His Birthday With Friends And Family

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s throwback pictures often get viral on the internet. Here is a throwback picture of Kapoor from his childhood days. In this picture, Ranbir Kapoor is captured candidly as he celebrates his birthday. The actor is seen holding a cake piece in his hand as he makes a goofy expression.

Ranbir Kapoor looks unrecognisable in the picture. Fans in huge number praised the picture of the actor with several heart and love emoticons. Some users also called him cute. Take a look at this unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor.

Picture Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor spotted shooting

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted shooting on a set dressed in a police uniform. Pictures were shared by the actor's fan club. Fans were in complete awe seeing him dressed in police uniform. One user wrote, "Finally RK in police uniform!! Still remember his wish from Umang 2019 to play a policeman!!". Another fan said, "Oh my god RK in police uniform." Some of the users even wondered if the actor is shooting for a film or a commercial. Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's pictures.

On the work front for Ranbir Kapoor

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also starred Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Dia Mirza. The film focused on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir was immensely praised for his performance in the movie.

As for his upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in Karan Malhotra's historic drama Shamshera. The film is set in the 1800s pre-Independence India and will also star Aahana Kumra and Vaani Kapoor. It is an official Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle's Merry Adventures of Robin Hood.

He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's three-part superhero film titled Brahmastra. The film will also feature his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. He has also been roped in for a yet-untitled Luv Ranjan project. Reportedly, the film is also set to feature Shraddha Kapoor.

