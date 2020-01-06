Ranbir Kapoor Asking Alia Bhatt To Join In The 'aarti' Proves He Is Boyfriend Goals; Watch

A video with the alleged couple Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor has been doing the rounds on social media. Fans have been unable to get over how Ranbir Kapoor encourages Alia Bhatt to join the aarti. The video has been grabbing attention as fans find the gesture adorable.

Ranbir Kapoor asks Alia Bhatt to join the aarti

In the video released, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen doing the aarti by himself while Alia Bhatt stands beside him. In the beginning, he can be seen conducting the aarti alone. He later makes a gesture towards his alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt to join him and hold the diya. She ends up joining his arm as they perform the aarti together. The video is from an event which was conducted for their upcoming film, Brahmastra. Have a look at the video here.

Brahmastra is an upcoming much-anticipated superhero trilogy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. It is being directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Brahmastra will also feature actors Dimple Kapadia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Divyendu Sharma. It is expected to hit the theatres in May 2020.

Read Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Mobbed At Mumbai Airport, Escape With Security; Watch

Also read Best Of Ranbir Kapoor's Dialogues That Made His Fans Go "aww"

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get mobbed at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their New Year in Thailand. In a video uploaded on social media, the two actors can be seen getting mobbed by fans at the Mumbai International airport. Fans can be seen vying for a selfie or even a glimpse of the superstars. The incident happened when they were returning from their Thailand vacation. The duo made it to their car safely as the security worked efficiently towards ensuring so. Have a look at the video here.

Read Alia Bhatt Cheers For Mumbai City FC Along With Beau Ranbir Kapoor At Super League Match

Also read Romance Or Not, Ranbir Kapoor's Bromance With Ayan Mukerji Is Forever

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.