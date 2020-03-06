Ranbir Kapoor's Best Looks From His Popular Film, 'Tamasha'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation. One of his films that received many awards was the film, Tamasha. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this film was a very different one than Kapoor's previous films. Ranbir Kapoor essayed the role of Ved, who goes on a vacation to Corsica and finds his love, Tara. He is best known for his dynamic roles in films like Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkill, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Anjaana Anjaani, etc.

Ranbir Kapoor's look in the film was also quite unique and distinctive and garnered attention from fans. Listed below are styling tips from Ranbir Kapoor's style from his popular film, Tamasha. Read on:

Ranbir Kapoor's style from 'Tamasha'

1) Ranbir Kapoor's famous goatee from the film

Ranbir Kapoor's look in the film Tamasha keeps changing. In one of his looks, Kapoor sports a well-trimmed goatee. The look suits him very well and adds on to his character.

2) The double-layered attire

Ranbir Kapoor, in many instances, sports two layers of clothing. Kapoor rocks even this style with ease and looks great with his goatee and double-layered attire. Many young men can pick up this unique style. The look fits him perfectly and goes well with his character and scene.

3) The heavy beard and casual look

In this look, Ranbir sports the heavy beard along with a classic blue shirt. Again he layers his clothing with a casual tee inside. He adds to his look with a backpack, hat, and wristwatch.

