The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ranbir Kapoor's Best Looks From His Popular Film, 'Tamasha'

Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor is a widely acclaimed Bollywood actor, who is also noted for his style. Here are his best looks from the film, 'Tamasha'.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation. One of his films that received many awards was the film, Tamasha. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this film was a very different one than Kapoor's previous films. Ranbir Kapoor essayed the role of Ved, who goes on a vacation to Corsica and finds his love, Tara. He is best known for his dynamic roles in films like Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkill, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Anjaana Anjaani, etc.

Ranbir Kapoor's look in the film was also quite unique and distinctive and garnered attention from fans. Listed below are styling tips from Ranbir Kapoor's style from his popular film, Tamasha. Read on:

READ:Best Proposals In Bollywood Movies Featuring Ranbir Kapoor And Anushka Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor's style from 'Tamasha'

READ:Alia Bhatt Has A Photo With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Her Phone Wallpaper, See Pic

1) Ranbir Kapoor's famous goatee from the film

Ranbir Kapoor's look in the film Tamasha keeps changing. In one of his looks, Kapoor sports a well-trimmed goatee. The look suits him very well and adds on to his character.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamasha (@tamashaofficial) on

READ:Alia Bhatt Has A Photo With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Her Phone Wallpaper, See Pic

2) The double-layered attire

Ranbir Kapoor, in many instances, sports two layers of clothing. Kapoor rocks even this style with ease and looks great with his goatee and double-layered attire. Many young men can pick up this unique style. The look fits him perfectly and goes well with his character and scene.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamasha (@tamashaofficial) on

3) The heavy beard and casual look

In this look, Ranbir sports the heavy beard along with a classic blue shirt. Again he layers his clothing with a casual tee inside. He adds to his look with a backpack, hat, and wristwatch.

READ:Ranbir Kapoor's Romantic Scenes From 'Tamasha' Will Make Your Valentine's Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamasha (@tamashaofficial) on

READ:Ranbir Kapoor's Movies On Amazon Prime: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bachna Ae Haseeno And More

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
'NO YES BANK'
What Bengal
WEST BENGAL GOVT SPARKS CONTROVERSY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
Altaf Bukhari
'APNI PARTY' TO LAUNCH ON MAR 8
Hardik
HARDIK PANDYA HITS ANOTHER TON
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM