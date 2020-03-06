Ranbir Kapoor’s Best Moments From 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani'; Watch

Ever since his debut in 2007, Ranbir Kapoor has managed to be one of the top actors in Bollywood. He has proved his mettle time and again with the number of hit films that he has under his credit. The actor is considered as one of the finest in Bollywood today.

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his romantic films that have gained a large fanbase over the years. His 2009 hit film, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, was a super hit at the box office. Many fans and critics lauded his performance in the film. Co-starring Katrina Kaif, it was one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor’s best moments from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Prem goes to meet Jenny at the library where she is currently working. When Jenny starts telling Prem how books are a man’s best friend and they never have any demands from you. He tells her that he too will never leave her side and he does not have any “No complaints, no demands”.

Jenny is about to get married when she realises her love for Prem. She leaves from the venue and goes searching for Prem. However, in a bid to get away from her, Prem had already left town. However, fate makes them meet again.

Jenny hides in Prem’s house and goes to the bathroom when his parents walk in. However, she forgets to take her clothes in with her. So Prem goes out and wears the top to show his parents that it belongs to him. This is one of the most hilarious scenes from the film.

When Jenny gets kidnapped by a gangster, Prem tries to escape her. However, the gangster asked a huge amount of money and Prem tried to fool him. The chase between them is one to watch but in the end, Prem successfully rescues Jenny.

