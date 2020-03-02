Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rockstar': Fun And Fascinating Trivia On The Popular Film

Ranbir Kapoor is well-known for his role in the film Rockstar. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Jordan, a young college-going boy who wishes to be a famous rock singer. Life took Jordon on another road when he fell in love. Ranbir Kapoor's role in the film was considered to be quite challenging and emotionally powerful. Listed below are some of the Interesting trivia on Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar.

READ:Alia Bhatt To Join Ranbir Kapoor & Amitabh Bachchan For The Last Leg Of 'Brahmastra'

READ:Amitabh Bachchan Loves His 'ear Plugs' That Ranbir Kapoor Got Him Hooked Onto

Interesting trivia on Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar

Director of the film, Imtiaz Ali had written the first draft of Rockstar in 2007 and wanted to cast Hrithik Roshan as Jordan and Kareena Kapoor as Heer. There was a lot of media speculation surrounding this news. However, Hrithik Roshan declined, because he did not like the story's ending where Jordan dies. After casting Ranbir Kapoor for the role, Imtiaz Ali could not cast Kareena opposite him since they are cousins and that creates an issue with the love scenes.

For the role, Ranbir Kapoor had to spend much of his time with A. R. Rehman learning guitar and getting the feel of the character.

READ:Vicky Kaushal Recalls How Down To Earth Ranbir Kapoor Was During 'Sanju' Shoot

Actress Nargis was not the first choice but was eventually cast. In many instances, during the film, Fakhris's voice was dubbed.

Another fun fact was that the film was shot in reverse as the crew didn't want to break the continuity of Ranbir Kapoor's hairstyle. So the climax with long hair was shot first. Even the song Kun Faya Kun, was shot immediately after a few emotional scenes, where Ranbir had long hair. However, for this song, he had to sport short hair. When he entered the sets on the first day of the shoot for this song, no one could recognise the star.

For the song, Naadan Parinde, Kapoor had to try different looks and tried almost two dozen wigs to get the perfect look.

READ:Ranbir Kapoor's Movies On Amazon Prime: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bachna Ae Haseeno And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.