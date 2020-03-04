Ranbir Kapoor's Most Intense Performances That You Should Not Miss

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is known for his skilful acting besides charming smile and chiselled body. He sways the audience with his raw magnetism. Kapoor has aced various roles in Bollywood, from Barfi to Prem. Therefore, we have compiled some of the intense roles of Ranbir Kapoor that you must check out:

Here are Ranbir Kapoor’s most intense roles in Bollywood

1. Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Ved, a frustrated young man, in Tamasha. He is a lighthearted person who chooses to do engineering because of father’s pressure. After meeting Tara (Deepika Padukone) again, he transforms into his former self. Ved loses his corporate job and spends his time storytelling in front of a group of people. He expresses his pain and seeks solace with his sole talent. Moreover, Tara helps him realize his dream and takes away all his sadness.

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. Helmed by Karan Johar, this musical drama film revolves around Ayan, who falls in love with Alizeh. However, she considers him as a friend and marries her boyfriend, DJ Ali. Ayan gets devastated and expresses his sadness through music only to emerge as a successful musician. He deals Alizeh with calmness and takes care of her as she suffers from cancer. Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the movie is quite intense.

3. Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Jordan in Rockstar. He wants to get hurt to create soulful music. With this purpose in mind, he befriends Heer (Nargis Fakhri) and eventually falls in love with her. The duo spends a lot of time together before she gets married. On the other hand, Jordan is striving for success, despite troubles in his family. He meets Heer only to know about her ill-health. Though he tries his best to heal Heer, he cannot save her.

