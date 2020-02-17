Ranbir Kapoor's Best Performances As A Young And Carefree Lad

Ranbir Kapoor is not just known for his acting chops, but also his charming smile and raw magnetism. Within a short span of time, he has managed to impress the audience with his performances in films. From acing the intense roles to mastering comic timings, Kapoor has done it all. Despite crushing failures at the box office, he has maintained his place in the hearts of his fans. We have compiled some of the movies where Ranbir Kapoor appears in a young and carefree avatar:

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This Bollywood film features Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani revolves around a studious medical student, Naina (Padukone) and a carefree lad, Kabir (Kapoor) who bond over a trip to mountains. As Naina proceeds to reveal her feelings for him, Kabir leaves the country to follow his dreams. Ranbir Kapoor savours the taste of life and meets Naina after a long gap. This rekindles the love between the duo and leads them to an unexpected place.

2. Wake Up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor portrays a spoiled young adult in this flick, where he stars alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. Wake Up Sid revolves around the life of Sid, who experiences change after meeting a woman at a party. He gets inspired to take responsibility and refrain from indulging in his lazy habits. Wake Up Sid emerged out to be commercially successful and garnered critical acclaim for Kapoor’s performance.

3. Tamasha

Though this Imtiaz Ali directorial was not a massive commercial success, it pushed Ranbir Kapoor to venture into unexplored territory. This romantic film tells the story of Ved who chooses engineering under his father’s pressure and leads a monotonous life. Starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, this film features her as his love interest and the one who helps him accept himself.

4. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is woven around two lovers' funny banter, love, and heartbreak. As a guy who falls in love with his best friend, Kapoor demonstrates his pain with incredible songs. However, he reunites with her before the unexpected happens. It also stars Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in pivotal roles.

5. Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani

This timeless romantic comedy revolves around a happy-go-lucky lad. This careless young man fails to build a career. However, he meets a gorgeous girl (Katrina Kaif), for whom he could risk anything. As the movie progresses, Kapoor's character undergoes hurdles to get her married to her love interest. Amid everything, the duo realises their love for each other.

