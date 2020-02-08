Ranbir Kapoor Gives Major Fashion Inspiration With These Trendy Date Night Outfits

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Brahmastra where he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt. The actor is known for some iconic works in Bollywood. This includes Barfi, Sanju, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, amongst others. Ranbir is also known for his trendy outfits and casual styling. If ever doubtful on what to pick for an occasion, have a look at the times Ranbir did justice to every outfit he was in. Here are some of Ranbir’s outfits that would be perfect fit for a date night.

Keep it simple yet creative

Ranbir Kapoor donned a casual outfit for an event. He wore a grey T-shirt and paired it up with white pants. The actor completed the look with a cream textured blazer and green moccasins. It is perfect for a date night outfit as it is casual and trendy at the same time.

Layer it right

In winters, layering is one of the easiest ways to tone up any outfit. The actor wore a white up down T-shirt and denim. The actor completed the look by layering it up with a grey pullover and black sneakers. For accessories, he wore black round sunglasses.

Play safe and wear black

An all-black outfit can never go wrong for a date night. Ranbir Kapoor gave major outfit inspiration when he wore a black sweatshirt with chain detailing and paired it up with black pants. The actor completed the look with a red cap that added a pop of colour to the whole outfit.

