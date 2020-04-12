Ranbir Kapoor's Movies Where He Played Himself; See Full List Here

Ranbir Kapoor has been in the industry for over 12 years and has consistently surprised us with his incredible performances. The actor has managed to stay the talk of the town ever since his debut in 2007. After his last hit film, Sanju in 2018, he is now gearing up for his next project, Brahmastra, opposite Alia Bhatt.

There is no doubt that any film that Ranbir Kapoor is a part of has some added star value. In addition to being a part of several hit films, Ranbir Kapoor has also appeared in many cameo roles, as himself. Read on to know more about these movies:

Ranbir Kapoor’s movies where he appears as himself

1. Bucket List (2018)

Ranbir Kapoor made a blink and miss appearance in Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi film, Bucket List. He plays himself in the film. Interestingly, Madhuri Dixit had made a cameo appearance in Ranbir’s 2013 hit film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in the song Ghaghra. This was also the first time that Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a Marathi film.

2. Bombay Talkies (2013)

Bombay Talkies was an anthology film consisting of four short films made to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema. The film also had a song, Apna Bombay Talkies where major Bollywood actors came together to celebrate cinema. Ranbir Kapoor was a part of the song and he appeared towards the end of the song as himself.

3. Luck by Chance (2009)

Ranbir Kapoor appeared as himself in Luck By Chance. He was a part of a Bollywood party that was organised and many other Bollywood A-listers were a part of the scene as well including Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, John Abraham among the many others. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and had Farhan Akhtar in the lead role.

4. Chillar Party (2011)

Ranbir Kapoor made a special appearance for a dance number in this children’s flick. He was a part of the song, Tai Tai Phish in the film. The film was a major hit and the song was one of the biggest chartbusters of the year. Chillar Party even won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film that year.

