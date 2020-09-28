This Day That Year September 28: Sonam Supports Tanushree, Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday & More

The busy life of the entertainment industry never seems to stop. Every day, every hour, fans come across something new about Bollywood celebs. Be it appreciatory or scandalous, fresh news continues to surface, however, some of the revelations go on to become unforgettable. Here are all the unforgettable events of the showbiz industry that occurred on September 28 in the past years.

Alia Bhatt’s wish for her ‘sunshine’ Ranbir Kapoor

On September 28, 2020, actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday. Back in 2018, girlfriend Alia Bhatt wished the actor in the sweetest way. On this day, that year, the Brahmastra actor marked the special occasion by posting an adorable picture of Ranbir, which features him smiling as the duo enjoy a coffee together. The birthday dedication came after the duo made their relationship public in May 2016. While sharing the photo, Alia called the Rockstar actor her ‘Sunshine’. Take a look:

Sonam supported Tanushree Dutta

After Tanushree Dutta publicly named Nana Patekar for allegedly harassing her on the sets of a film back in 2008, a growing chorus of industry stars spoke boldly and extended their support to her. Soon after, an eye-witness to the incident Janice Sequeira shared a thread on Twitter, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, on this day, shared the thread condemning every kind of harassment that women face in their work environment. Here’s what Sonam had to say:

I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

Vicky Kaushal revealed he said ‘No’ to Uri

When Vicky Kaushal was approached for Uri, he was shooting for Raazi and essaying the role of a Pakistani major. Hence, when he read the script for the first time, Vicky was unable to develop a connect with the film. The actor said,

Actually, I had almost said no to ‘Uri’. I was shooting for ‘Raazi’ when I got a call from Ronnie Screwvala’s team. I was told they’re sending me an action film script and I’m the first actor they’re approaching, and plan to make the film now. We were shooting an emotional scene in ‘Raazi’, so it was a heavy day. I went back home and I saw the script. Then I wasn’t (thinking like) an actor, I wanted to know what had happened because we had seen it in the news. There was so much technical information involved in the script, the Army, the language. For 14 hours that day I was playing a Pakistani major and then suddenly this was India versus Pakistan and I have to be on the Indian side. There was something I couldn’t connect to.

Vicky kept the script at home and that is when his father & director Sham Kaushal read it. When his father asked Vicky about the script, he said, “I couldn’t enter the zone. It took me a long time as usually, I finish a script in two hours but I took four-and-a-half hours for this one.” His father told him, ‘If you miss doing this film, it’ll be the stupidest decision of your life” Vicky then decided to finish his Raazi schedule and then come back to the script properly.

Then I finished it in one-and-a-half hours and felt I was reading it for the first time. I called RSVP and said I want to do this, please don’t go to any other actor I will do anything for the film

(With PTI Inputs)

Rishi Kapoor’s birthday post for son Ranbir

Two years ago, on this day, late actor Rishi Kapoor explained the importance of this day in his life. He, took to Twitter, to list some of the most important events of his life. Check out the contents of his list here:

Significance of 28th September for me. Birthdays of Bhagat Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Rima Jain and Ranbir Kapoor. Release of Bobby 28/9/73 Worldwide. God,thank you for this day! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 28, 2019

(Promo Image Source: Alia Bhatt & Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

