As Ranbir Kapoor Turns 38, Sister Riddhima Pours In Love For 'baby Brother' With Old Pics

On September 28, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older. Grabbing the opportunity to shower love on 'baby brother', Ranbir's elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a post on her social media handle. The picture-post featured a couple of throwback photos of the sibling duo. Writing a warm wish for Ranbir, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much " along with a red-heart emoticon.

To conclude her caption, she added a few hashtags, such as "#babybrother" and "#38andfab". The birthday post managed to bag more than 29k likes, within a few hours, from her 1M Instagram followers. Scroll down to take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post for brother-actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima wishes Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Interestingly, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor shares his birthday with his aunt Rima Jain. Apart from sharing a post for Ranbir, Riddhima also extended wishes to their aunt on social media. While wishing her on birthday, Riddhima called her the 'coolest aunt ever'.

Meanwhile, Riddhima also shared a couple of pictures on the story session of her Instagram handle. The first photo of her Insta story featured her aunt and brother while in the second story, late actor Rishi Kapoor was seen carrying little Riddhima and Ranbir beside an idol of Saint Sai Baba. In another story post, the Kapoor siblings were seen posing for a selfie while twinning in all-black attire. Scroll down to take a peek into Riddhima's Instagram story session.

A peek into Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is an active social media user. Her media feed is flooded with the updates of her jewellery line. Apart from promoting her business, she keeps sharing throwback photos featuring her late father Rishi and other family members, including mother Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara Sahni.

On the other side, talking about the professional front of Ranbir, he was last seen in the 2018's release Sanju. The actor will soon share the screen space with his girlfriend actor Alia Bhatt in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial venture, Brahmastra. The upcoming film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal characters. The film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

