Ranbir Kapoor Might Soon Make His Digital Debut In 10 Part Assassin Drama: Reports

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Ayan Mukerjee’s film Brahmastra which has been delayed due to the pandemic lockdown. However, there have been rumours that Ranbir has been offered a ten-part series by a popular OTT platform. Some reports in the media portal suggest that the actor is the second superstar to be in talks with the OTT platform after Hrithik Roshan.

Ranbir Kapoor offered a series by an OTT platform

According to a report in Mid-day, it has been stated that Disney plus Hotstar has offered Ranbir Kapoor a script for an assassin drama. The actor has been approached by the platform for his digital debut. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan was also offered a script by the platform and it was an official adaptation of the Night Manager.

The content team of the OTT platform is reportedly developing the show and only a few weeks ago, Ranbir was offered the drama. A source told the media portal that the content team is waiting for Ranbir to give a nod and only then will they finalise on a director. The 10-part series will be made on a grand scale and will be shot across multiple countries.

The portal reported that a source revealed to them that the show is not likely to go on floors soon because the multi-country shoot won’t be possible during the pandemic. Moreover, the portal reported that Ranbir Kapoor would be shooting for his next film with Shraddha Kapoor and the film will go on floor in November.

While the reports about the OTT platform offering Ranbir Kapoor a 10 part series is not confirmed, it would be interesting to see when Ranbir Kapoor would make his digital debut.

Ranbir Kapoor on the workfront

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju, a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, which released in the year 2018. He shared the screen with Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in key roles. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir had bagged the best actor award for the film.

He will be seen next in Brahmastra: Part One of Three. He shall share the screen with Nagarjun, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

