When Ranbir Kapoor Did A Moon-walk Carrying Deepika Padukone On His Back; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have worked in three films together which are Bachna Se Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deawani, and Tamasha. All the films in which they paired as a couple were romantic drama films. When the duo was promoting their film Tamasha, they visited many shows, and from them, I Can Do That was one of them. Let’s look at this amazing throwback video of Ranbir and Deepika on the show.

Also read | Deepika Padukone with Vikrant Massey or Arjun Kapoor: Better on-screen couple?

When Ranbir aced the task of picking up Deepika

As mentioned above, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were on a promotion spree and one of their destinations to promote their film was a reality show on a prominent channel. According to the reports, the duo had a great time together on the show while shooting with the host Farhan Akhtar and four finalists. So, this throwback video is of the duo, when they were on the stage and interacted with Farhan. When they were about to take their seat, Farhan Akhtar stumped them with a challenge. So, when they stopped, Farhan said that it isn’t easy to get a seat in 'I CAN DO THAT'. So, to earn their seat, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will have to complete a challenge.

Also read | Deepika Padukone shares her quarantine movie suggestion with fans, says 'watch it now'

And the task was given to Ranbir Kapoor by Farhan. The challenge was to carry Deepika Padukone on his back and walk and go back towards his chair. The adorable couple and especially Ranbir Kapoor not just completed the task, but also did a spontaneous moonwalk with Deepika on his back. Deepika Padukone, in this throwback video, is very cutely lying on Ranbir Kapoor’s shoulder while he picked her up on his back. Talking about their appearance at the show, Ranbir was looking dapper in a pair of rugged jeans and tee which he paired with a blazer and Deepika looked dazzling in a floral pant-suit. Check out this throwback video where Ranbir is seen carrying Deepika.

Also read | Times when Deepika Padukone won Best Jodi Award for her onscreen chemistry with co-stars

About Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s on-screen chemistry-

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone briefly romanced each other in real life and their on-screen chemistry was also a fan favourite. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s romance drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deawani, that released back in 2013 marked Bunny and Naina’s overwhelming love story. The movie had numerous scenes where their on-screen chemistry was best reflected. In the film Tamasha, Deepika played the role of an understanding, strong, self-reliant and vibrant girl Tara, who falls in love with Ved (Ranbir Kapoor).

Also read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer singh in similar pink co-ord set: Who styled it better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.