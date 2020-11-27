Where Was 'Field Of Dreams' Filmed: Read To Know Where This 1989 Sports Drama Was Shot

Field Of Dreams is a fantasy sports drama film released in 1989. It is based on the novel that goes by the name Shoeless Joe which is authored by WP Kinsella. The movie was widely loved by the audiences and even many awards and accolades. The Field Of Dreams' cast includes Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Burt Lancaster. To those who want to where was Field Of Dreams filmed, read ahead.

Here are the details of Field Of Dreams filming location

Where was Field Of Dreams filmed?

According to a report by Movie Locations, Field of Dreams was shot mainly in Iowa, Boston, Massachusetts and Illinois.

Dubuque, Iowa

Most of the film was shot around the in Dubuque. This city is located in Iowa and is one of the oldest cities in the state. The Mississippi River separates Dubuque from Illinois and Wisconsin. This is one of the picturesque of Field of Dreams filming locations. The iconic diamond field in the movie was built in the west of Dubuque.

Drexler Elementary School, Dyersville

One particular scene was shot here from the film. The scene where Annie voices her opinions in the PTA meeting is filmed at this school. The school is located in Dyersville.

Seminary Library of the University of Dubuque

One scene, in particular, was shot here. The scene which introduces the 60’s radical writer was shot in the Seminary Library of the University of Dubuque. This anonymous writer in the book is identified as J D Salinger.

Fenway Park, Boston

The scene where Ray and the writer receive messages about Moonlight Graham is shot in the Fenway Park. This park is located in Boston. This park is also the home of Boston Red Sox.

The plot of Field of Dreams

The plot of the movie revolves around a man who hears a prophecy and builds a baseball diamond on his land. As he starts building the field, people start mocking him and his so-called prophecy. Soon, the ghosts of former great players start playing on his field. But soon, he realises that the prophecy was more than this. The movie was nominated for three Academy Awards.

Image courtesy: Screengrab from the trailer

