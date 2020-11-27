Johnny Depp Refused Permission To Appeal Against Libel Ruling By UK Judge

In a recent development in Johnny Depp’s libel case, a court has denied him permission to appeal against a report by The Sun. The report had labelled him a wife-beater and even claimed to have evidence of it. Read ahead to know more.

Johnny Depp denied permission to appeal

According to a report by The Tribune, actor Johnny Depp has been denied the permission to appeal against The Sun. The paper had published a report by them labelled him as a wife-beater. He has also been asked to make a payment to the publisher of The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN) a payment of £630,000 as legal fees.

Johnny Depp had brought legal action against the paper after its editor Dan Wootton had penned a column which referred to overwhelming evidence that Depp had attacked his wife. Justice Nicol has dismissed his claim earlier this month saying that what the newspaper had printed was substantially true. Now, the judge has also denied Depp permission to appeal against the same. He has said that the grounds of the appeal do not have reasonable prospects of success.

In the judgement of Justice Nicol which was published earlier this month, he said that Johnny Depp had assaulted Amber Heard on multiple occasions. He said that Depp put Heard in the fear of her life in 12 out of 14 occasions. He also relied on the information printed by NGN.

Justice Nicol further said that as Johnny Depp claims Amber heard has popularised this hoax for insurance money and called her a 'gold-digger'. Nicol said that he does not accept this. The report by NGN also claims that Depp was verbally and physically abusive when he was under an influence. Depp has repeatedly denied being violent with Amber.

Warner Bros under whose banner the movie series Fantastic Beasts is being made has replaced Johnny Depp in the movie. He was playing the role of Gellert Grindelwald. In his place, Mads Mikkelsen will be essaying the popular character. Johnny Depp also posted a typewritten note on his Instagram notifying his fans of the same. There are reports of his fans uniting to boycott the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3 in support of Johnny Depp.

Image courtesy- @johnnydeppofficial Instagram

