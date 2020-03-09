Ranbir Kapoor's 'Wake Up Sid' Had Unique Pairing; Learn Interesting Trivia About The Film

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most brilliant and versatile actors of Bollywood. He is just 34-year-old and has already established himself as a popular and successful actor in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor is a personality whose real life is evidently reflected on screen. Ranbir has worked in more than 19 films throughout his acting career. The actor started his acting career with Bhansali's tragic romantic flick, Saawariya in 2007.

Ranbir Kapoor has also been the recipient of five Filmfare Awards for many of his movies such as Saawariya, Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Rockstar, and Barfi. The movie 'Wake Up Sid' of Ranbir Kapoor was a super hit movie and also one of the most acclaimed characters of Ranbir Kapoor. The story of the movie was about a spoiled young adult who resided in Mumbai and after meeting a woman at a party, he started experiencing changes in his life. The said woman makes Ranbir Kapoor realize and inspire to ‘Wake Up’. So, here is some interesting trivia about the movie that you should know:

Wake Up Sid movie trivia:

The film ‘Wake Up Sid’ was delayed for three months at the time of its post-production. This was done because Ranbir Kapoor was portraying a role in the Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009) for which he had grown a beard. Because of that, he was unable to shoot for the scenes of Wake Up Sid.

Ranbir Kapoor had reportedly tried around 65 to 70 boxers for the introducing shot of 'Wake Up Sid'. And the interesting part is all the boxers that Ranbir Kapoor had worn in the film were his personal boxers.

In one of the scenes of the movie, Ranbir Kapoor finds his mother looking at his childhood pictures and photo albums. Those pictures were Ranbir Kapoor’s actual childhood photographs.

In the movie, Anupam Kher is playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father. Anupam Kher played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s real father Rishi Kapoor’s reel grandfather in the year 1998. It was a Yash Chopra’s film “Vijay”.

Most of the audience found the lead pair of the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma, to be a little odd. However, upon release, they accepted the pair wholeheartedly.

