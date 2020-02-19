Ranbir Kapoor Films That You Can Watch To Feed Your Inner Romantic Self

Ranbir Kapoor became popular ever since his debut in 2007. Be it films, relationships, or fashion, he has always been a point of discussion amongst a large group of people. With a large number of hits, Ranbir has proved his mettle from time to time. Today, he is considered by critics as one of the finest actors in Bollywood.

After Ranbir Kapoor’s last hit film Sanju in 2018, he is now gearing up for his next Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt. The actor has been in the industry for over 12 years and has consistently surprised us with his incredible performances. Here are some of his most romantic films to binge on.

Ranbir Kapoor’s most romantic films to watch

1. Saawariya (2007)

Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's short story White Nights. Ranbir Kapoor starred opposite Sonam Kapoor in this film. He played the role of a hopeless romantic, Raj, who is head over heels in love with Sakina aka Sonam Kapoor. The film did not fare well at the box office but the soundtrack and plotline of the film struck a chord with the audience.

2. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was one the biggest hits of 2009 and starred Ranbir Kapoor opposite Katrina Kaif. The story revolves around Prem who is willing to let the woman he loves get married to the boy of her dreams. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Prem won him several accolades and awards that year.

3. Rockstar (2011)

Rockstar is considered to be one of Ranbir Kapoor's most popular films. The film traces the story of Janardhan Jakhar a.k.a. JJ or Jordan who has always dreamt of becoming a rockstar. During the journey, he falls in love with Heer Kaul who later dies due to illness. Over the years, the film has turned into a cult classic. Both Ranbir Kapoor and musician AR Rahman received several accolades for the film.

4. Barfi! (2012)

Barfi! tells the story of a deaf and mute guy named Barfi and the relationship he shares with Shruti and Jhilmil. The film and the entire cast received several accolades for their performance. Barfi! was also India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination that year for the Academy Awards.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil depicts the journey of Alizeh and Ayan as they explore and eventually realise their love for each other. The film received a thumbs up from the audience. The soundtrack particularly received praises from critics for its heart-wrenching numbers.

