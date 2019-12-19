Times When Ranbir Kapoor Stunned Fans With His Trendy Outfits

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood with a large fan following. Son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir is known for his charismatic personality.

4 times Ranbir stole the spotlight with his outfits

The rockstar

On June 28, 2018, Ranbir Kapoor took to his official Instagram account to post a photo, which featured the actor in a rock star look. He was seen wearing a pair of black pants and a jet black t-shirt which had a quote printed on it. On top of the t-shirt, he was wearing a black jacket. This whole jet black look was the talk of the town when fans got to see the actor in his Instagram photo.

READ | Angelina Jolie’s Feud With Brad Pitt Prevents Daughter From Spending Time With Father?

The Leather Guru

On June 10, 2018, Ranbir Kapoor posted a photo that featured him in a white t-shirt and blue pants. He had donned a pair of black shoes and a leather jacket which had red, black and white in the mix. The post garnered over 70 thousand likes and was adored by the fans of the actor.

READ | MasterChef Season 6: Famous Cricketers To Indulge In A Sumptuous Feast

The Classic Man

Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a three-piece suit on May 28, 2019 -- it was a Periwinkle coloured suit. He had donned a blue tie on top of it. Fans were seen saying that he looked very dapper and classic in the suit. A photo of this look garnered over 90 thousand likes on Instagram.

READ | Christopher Reeve's 'Superman' Cape Sells For Astonishing $190,750, Sets Auction Record

The Traditional Man

On May 9, the actor was seen in a traditional look. He was sporting a white kurta, on top of which he was seen wearing a western-styled over jacked. He was wearing jet black pants, and a pair of black shoes to go with the look. Fans of the actor were seen saying that he redefined the traditional fashion.

READ | Sacred Games' Bunty Summoned In Thalaiva Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'; Read Full Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.