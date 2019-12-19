Times When Ranbir Kapoor Stunned Fans With His Trendy Outfits

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood with a large fan following. Son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir is known for his charismatic personality.
On June 28, 2018, Ranbir Kapoor took to his official Instagram account to post a photo, which featured the actor in a rock star look. He was seen wearing a pair of black pants and a jet black t-shirt which had a quote printed on it. On top of the t-shirt, he was wearing a black jacket. This whole jet black look was the talk of the town when fans got to see the actor in his Instagram photo.
READ | Angelina Jolie’s Feud With Brad Pitt Prevents Daughter From Spending Time With Father?
On June 10, 2018, Ranbir Kapoor posted a photo that featured him in a white t-shirt and blue pants. He had donned a pair of black shoes and a leather jacket which had red, black and white in the mix. The post garnered over 70 thousand likes and was adored by the fans of the actor.
READ | MasterChef Season 6: Famous Cricketers To Indulge In A Sumptuous Feast
Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a three-piece suit on May 28, 2019 -- it was a Periwinkle coloured suit. He had donned a blue tie on top of it. Fans were seen saying that he looked very dapper and classic in the suit. A photo of this look garnered over 90 thousand likes on Instagram.
READ | Christopher Reeve's 'Superman' Cape Sells For Astonishing $190,750, Sets Auction Record
On May 9, the actor was seen in a traditional look. He was sporting a white kurta, on top of which he was seen wearing a western-styled over jacked. He was wearing jet black pants, and a pair of black shoes to go with the look. Fans of the actor were seen saying that he redefined the traditional fashion.
READ | Sacred Games' Bunty Summoned In Thalaiva Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'; Read Full Story
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.