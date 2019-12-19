The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Times When Ranbir Kapoor Stunned Fans With His Trendy Outfits

Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most iconic actors of Bollywood and is known for setting trends and giving fans some major fashion goals

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood with a large fan following. Son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir is known for his charismatic personality. 

4 times Ranbir stole the spotlight with his outfits

The rockstar  

On June 28, 2018, Ranbir Kapoor took to his official Instagram account to post a photo, which featured the actor in a rock star look. He was seen wearing a pair of black pants and a jet black t-shirt which had a quote printed on it. On top of the t-shirt, he was wearing a black jacket. This whole jet black look was the talk of the town when fans got to see the actor in his Instagram photo.

READ | Angelina Jolie’s Feud With Brad Pitt Prevents Daughter From Spending Time With Father?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on

The Leather Guru

On June 10, 2018, Ranbir Kapoor posted a photo that featured him in a white t-shirt and blue pants. He had donned a pair of black shoes and a leather jacket which had red, black and white in the mix. The post garnered over 70 thousand likes and was adored by the fans of the actor.

READ | MasterChef Season 6: Famous Cricketers To Indulge In A Sumptuous Feast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on

The Classic Man

Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a three-piece suit on May 28, 2019 -- it was a Periwinkle coloured suit. He had donned a blue tie on top of it. Fans were seen saying that he looked very dapper and classic in the suit. A photo of this look garnered over 90 thousand likes on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on

READ | Christopher Reeve's 'Superman' Cape Sells For Astonishing $190,750, Sets Auction Record

The Traditional Man

On May 9, the actor was seen in a traditional look. He was sporting a white kurta, on top of which he was seen wearing a western-styled over jacked. He was wearing jet black pants, and a pair of black shoes to go with the look. Fans of the actor were seen saying that he redefined the traditional fashion.

READ | Sacred Games' Bunty Summoned In Thalaiva Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'; Read Full Story

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES